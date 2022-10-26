Brave cop from Karnataka's Kalaburagi takes the hit on the frontline

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Illala residence in New Raghavendra Colony of Kalaburagi city, which would wear a festive look with rangoli in different colours and illumination of diyas, is dark and empty as the world celebrates the festival of lights. The doors are locked since September 24.

Head of the household Srimant Illala, Circle Inspector of Police at Kalaburagi, lies in a near coma and battles for life in Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, as his wife, daughter and son pray for his recovery in the visitors’ lounge of the hospital.

On the night of September 23, Srimant Illala and a small team of police personnel of Mahagaon Police Station in Kalaburagi district reached Thorli Wadi in Umarga taluk of Maharashtra, to arrest a gang illegally growing and transporting ganja. About 10.30pm, the team of 8-10 personnel was attacked by a gang of more than 40 people, well-versed with the area. The men chased Illala and attacked him severely with clubs in Honnalli, coming under Manthala police limits in Bidar district. They left after Illala fell unconscious.

Later, police teams found the inspector and brought him to a Kalaburagi hospital. After two days, he was airlifted to Manipal Hospital. Kiran Illala, 25, said his father had last spoken with him on that fateful night, and promised to return the next morning. “Though he was not part of any festival because of his work, he used to force us to celebrate festivals, especially Deepavali, in a grand manner. But today darkness has descended on us,” said Kiran.

