Home States Karnataka

Kharge’s big task: To win Karnataka for Congress

New AICC president must address interests of Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, veteran leaders

Published: 26th October 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as AICC president on Wednesday, one of his biggest challenges will be in his home state of Karnataka, which is going to the Assembly polls in April/May 2023. He has to prove his mettle by ensuring that Congress returns to power by patching up differences among different factions.

The internal bickering is likely to bubble up, especially when the process to pick candidates begins, and Kharge has to do the fine balancing act. DK Shivakumar has already said that Kharge would have a say in ticket distribution which lifts the burden off his shoulders.

The ticket distribution will not be the decision of just a few leaders, as the party high command has onboarded election strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who is expected to send reports time to time assessing the winnability of candidates. But the final list could cause much heartburn as followers of top leaders may not find a place in it and could rebel or join other parties ahead of the polls. It is a billion-dollar question as to how Kharge would tackle this attrition, which is likely to benefit BJP and JDS. There are multiple candidates from each constituency and all those who miss out could work against the official candidates. It is said that Kanugolu is already quite alarmed about such a possibility.

It is an open secret that Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has his own set of loyalists, while Shivakumar has his acolytes pitching for tickets from the same constituencies.

Besides keeping sulking veterans, including KH Muniyappa, Motamma and SR Patil, in good books, Kharge also has to protect the interests of those joining from other parties at this crucial juncture. “Then, the question of loyalty to the party versus winnability arises. But given Kharge’s seniority, most leaders may not go against his decision,” a Congress leader said.

In Kalyana-Karnataka and Mumbai-Karnataka regions, Kharge has to take into confidence Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders and Siddaramaiah if the caste combination has to work, he said.

“The most challenging will be the communally sensitive coastal areas, as Congress that won 12 seats in 2013 was relegated to just one seat in 2018. That was because backward Billavas had lost faith in Congress. Kharge has to show his political acumen to win their trust back,” said a leader, who is a staunch supporter of veteran leader Janardhan Poojary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge AICC DK Shivakumar
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp