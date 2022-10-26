Home States Karnataka

When live wires snuffed out their light   

Bescom’s negligence during the rain last month, that led to the death of Akhila Somashekhar, 23, has left her family devastated.

Published: 26th October 2022 04:30 AM

Electrocuted, Electrocution

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bescom’s negligence during the rain last month, which led to the death of Akhila Somashekhar, 23, has left her family devastated. Akhila came in contact with live wires hanging from advertisement poles near Siddapura, in Whitefield Police Station limits, in Bengaluru. 

Her father Somashekhar, a retired gardener at a local nursery, says the family had planned a grand Deepavali for the first time after two years of Covid, but it was ruined by the freak accident. Akhila, after completing B.Com, joined work at a music school and was the sole breadwinner. She had taken on the responsibility of educating her brother, who is partially disabled. “She planned to make Deepavali special. She was the light of our family, and now that light is gone forever. We are in no mood to celebrate the festival, it will take us time to overcome our grief,” he said.

He recalled the tragic incident of September 5, when he received a call from police. Based on his complaint, an FIR was filed against Bescom which had failed to crack the whip on the advertising firm that had left the cables hanging.

“My daughter, while riding home, fell from her scooter on the flooded road, and while getting up, she touched the pole and got electrocuted. The advertising firm owned up the responsibility and gave a cheque for Rs 20 lakh, while compensation from BBMP is still pending. I may get money, but it cannot replace my daughter,” said Somashekhar in a choked voice.

