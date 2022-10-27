Home States Karnataka

Three illegal abattoirs seized by authorities under new law in Karnataka's Mangaluru

The Act brought in by the BJP government provides for stringent punishment for violation of the Act, and also provides for powers to search and seize any premises which include vehicles.

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Three illegal cattle abattoirs have been seized by authorities in Mangaluru under the provisions of The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

The revenue department officials on Thursday attached three properties that house illegal cattle slaughterhouses in Mangaluru.

The abattoirs were reportedly operated by two persons, namely, Hakeem and Mohammed Parvez at a house in Katipalla, and by one Bathish at a shed attached to a house in Arkula and by Yusuf, Hakeem and Siraj in a house in Ganjimutt. The attachment of these properties took place in the month of August but came to light only on Thursday.

C Madan Mohan, Assistant commissioner and sub-divisional magistrate, Mangaluru Sub-Division, had issued an order to seize these properties under Sections 8(4) and 8(5) of The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

Mangaluru City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty in whose constituency the three illegal slaughterhouses were located claimed that the attachments were the first such incidents under the new law. He said notices to the accused were served six months ago.

He said that cattle thefts, transportation and slaughtering for meat have reduced considerably after the police started acting tough against the perpetrators.

Bajrang leader Bhujanga Kulal in a statement thanked MLA Shetty for the attachment of three abattoirs saying that it could not have happened unless his persistent efforts.

