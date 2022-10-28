Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru's iconic India Coffee House set for revamp

The menu will be an improved one, too, with the shop to remain open on all days of the week with extended timings from 8 am to 8 pm.

The first outlet of Coffee House opened in 2016.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Coffee House, the iconic hangout on Dr Ambedkar Veedhi will see a makeover by November- end with its old-world charm being complemented with exquisite lighting, eyecatching interiors and outside seating. Besides, its rich filter coffee without chicory will soon be served alongside Latte, Cappuccino, Espresso and other international varieties. A brand new structure is set to be unveiled with a clear objective of drawing in youth heading to other fancy coffee outlets in the city.

The menu will be an improved one, too, with the shop to remain open on all days of the week with extended timings from 8 am to 8 pm. Srinivas M, CEO, Atal Incubation Centre of Coffee Board, which falls under the Commerce and Industry Ministry, told The New Indian Express, “We started out first on MG Road in 1938 and later shifted to Dr Ambedkar Veedhi in 1963.

While we carried out minor improvements in 2000 and 2010, this will be the first time that we are going in for a complete overhaul. A sum of Rs 25 lakh has been earmarked for it.” The traditional look will be retained with the existing 16 wooden tables and 32 benches continuing to stay put inside, he said.

Coffee Board to rope in franchisees

A fillip to entrepreneurship will also happen as a Barista corner will be launched. Long considered a hangout for the older generation, this outlet aims to alter that image. “We are keen on drawing in the younger generation. The Barista space is for an entrepreneur to bring in equipment and churn out varieties of coffee. Apart from cold drinks, cakes and samosas, other confectioneries too will be made available,” he said. Unlike the exorbitant prices charged at modern outlets, a cup of coffee at the Barista outlet will range between Rs 50 and Rs 80 only.

The seating capacity will go up from 80 to 100 and the regular menu will be improved with more dosa varieties launched. N N Narendra, Finance Director, Coffee Board, said they were trying to bring on board an NGO for the physically challenged to run the Barista section. He denied that the revamp charges would be passed on to customers. “We are looking at alternative revenue models and in a first such effort, will be calling for franchisees. Those selected will be trained by us.”

