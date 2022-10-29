Bengaluru: Driver escapes with bizman’s SUV, Rs 75 lakh in cash, nabbed

BENGALURU: A businessman’s car driver, who escaped with his employer’s high-end Ford Endeavour, along with Rs 75 lakh in cash, was arrested by the Byatarayanapura police. The businessman, P Harish, had sold his flat in Hyderabad and was carrying the cash in the car.
Harish had gone to a resort near Bidadi, along with the accused, V Santosh Kumar (34). After attending a party, he was returning to his residence in Huskur Gate. Enroute, Harish asked Santosh to stop the SUV as he wanted to buy cigarettes. By the time he returned, Santosh had escaped with the vehicle as he knew the money was inside. Police recovered the vehicle and `72 lakh. Santosh Kumar, a native of Malur in Kolar district, had escaped with the SUV and cash near the Satellite Bus Stop on Mysuru Road on September 19.