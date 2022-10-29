Bengaluru: Driver escapes with bizman’s SUV, Rs 75 lakh in cash, nabbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A busines­sman’s car driver, who escaped with his employer’s high-end Ford Endeavour, along with Rs 75 lakh in cash, was arrested by the Byatarayanapura police. The businessman, P Harish, had sold his flat in Hydera­bad and was carrying the cash in the car.

Harish had gone to a resort near Bidadi, along with the accused, V Santosh Kumar (34). After attending a party, he was returning to his residence in Huskur Gate. Enroute, Harish asked Santosh to stop the SUV as he wanted to buy cigarettes. By the time he returned, Santosh had esca­ped with the vehicle as he knew the money was inside. Police recovered the vehicle and `72 lakh. Santosh Kumar, a native of Malur in Kolar district, had escaped with the SUV and cash near the Satellite Bus Stop on Mysuru Road on September 19.

BENGALURU: A busines­sman’s car driver, who escaped with his employer’s high-end Ford Endeavour, along with Rs 75 lakh in cash, was arrested by the Byatarayanapura police. The businessman, P Harish, had sold his flat in Hydera­bad and was carrying the cash in the car. Harish had gone to a resort near Bidadi, along with the accused, V Santosh Kumar (34). After attending a party, he was returning to his residence in Huskur Gate. Enroute, Harish asked Santosh to stop the SUV as he wanted to buy cigarettes. By the time he returned, Santosh had esca­ped with the vehicle as he knew the money was inside. Police recovered the vehicle and `72 lakh. Santosh Kumar, a native of Malur in Kolar district, had escaped with the SUV and cash near the Satellite Bus Stop on Mysuru Road on September 19.