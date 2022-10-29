Home States Karnataka

India in top 30 with highest Tuberculosis burden

India stands in the top 30 countries carrying the highest burden of tuberculosis (TB) cases across the world.

Published: 29th October 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Tuberculosis TB

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  India stands in the top 30 countries carrying the highest burden of tuberculosis (TB) cases across the world. TB was called the second most infectious killer after Covid-19, affecting the lungs in the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Global TB report released on Thursday.

The report showed that around 10.6 million people fell ill with tuberculosis in 2021, a 4.5 per cent increase since 2020, and 1.6 million people died. This is the first time such an increase was reported in the number of people falling ill with TB and drug-resistant TB in the past few years.

Men accounted for 56.5 per cent, women for 32.5 per cent and children for 11 per cent of the TB burden. Many new cases were attributed to five major factors -- undernutrition, HIV infection, alcohol use disorders, smoking and diabetes. TB services were among many other services disrupted by the Covid pandemic in 2021, but its impact on tuberculosis was particularly severe.

A decline in global spending on essential TB services from US $6 billion in 2019 to US $5.4 billion in 2021 was seen, which was half of the global target of US $13 billion annually by 2022. The report also noted that the number of people newly diagnosed with TB fell from 7.1 million in 2019 to 5.8 million in 2020. Partial recovery of 6.4 million was seen in 2021, but it was well below pre-pandemic levels. The three countries that accounted for most of the reduction in 2020 were India, Indonesia and the Philippines (67 per cent of the global total). They made partial recoveries in 2021, but still accounted for 60 per cent of the global reduction, compared with 2019.

 “If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that with solidarity, determination, innovation and the equitable use of tools, we can overcome severe health threats. Let’s apply those lessons to tuberculosis. It is time to put a stop to this long-time killer,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO DG.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tuberculosis TB
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp