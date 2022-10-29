Karnataka CMO in fix over alleged ‘cash gift’ to journos

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Allegations of Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) ‘gifting’ Rs 1 lakh in cash in Deepavali gift boxes to some journalists has left the state government embarrassed and red-faced. Sources in the CMO have said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has apologised and said he was ignorant about the cash ‘gifted’ to journalists. He is likely to order a probe, the sources said.

Some senior journalists covering politics for media outlets have alleged that they received festival gift boxes containing sweets and dry fruits along with an envelope containing Rs 1 lakh in cash on October 22. While CMO gifting sweets and dry fruits for Deepavali is an annual affair, the alleged addition of cash was a shocker to the journalists receiving them. Some wrote to or called the CMO to take back the cash and vented their anger over being ‘gifted’ cash.

However, it is yet to be verified how many journalists received the envelope with the cash. Sources in the CMO informed The New Indian Express that CM Bommai as well as many coordinating with the media were not aware of the cash in the gift boxes. “We have sent sweets in boxes to journalists and editors in many media offices, but we have no clue about cash in envelopes being put in those gift boxes,” a source said.

Opposition Congress said it was a misuse of public tax money and demanded a judicial probe. “What is the source of the money? People of the state need to know how many received it and how many of them returned it?” the state Congress unit tweeted.

Forum files plaint with Lokayukta against Bommai

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, tweeted: “Hats off to the courageous scribes of #Karnataka, who exposed the #BribeGate of CM Bommai & his CMO.

Hope BJP Govt realises that everyone is ‘Not on Sale’.”

Janaadhikara Sangharsha Parishad (JSP), an organisation that fights against corruption, has filed a complaint with Lokayukta seeking legal action against Chief Minister Bommai and his media coordinator for allegedly trying to bribe journalists in the guise of Deepavali gifts.

Co-president of JSP, Adarsh R Iyer, said the complaint has been filed via e-mail to the Lokayukta ADGP and the same will be submitted personally on Saturday. In the complaint, the organisation sought registering a criminal case against the CM and his media coordinator over allegations of bribery, corruption and misappropriation of public funds under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant laws.

Lokayukta sources said as per the procedure, a preliminary probe has to be conducted before registering an FIR.“If any material is found prima facie in the preliminary probe, an FIR will be registered against the accused and a detailed investigation will be carried out,” an officer said.

