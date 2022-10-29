Karnataka: Cylinder explodes near Virupaksha temple in Hampi

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A gas leak from a cylinder near the Virupaksha temple in Hampi resulted in a fire and a loud expl­os­ion on Thursday late night, sho­c­king locals. The fire was noticed on a tea cart near the temple, and within moments, the cylinder ex­pl­oded. Nobody was injured as the security guards had vacated the site after noticing the fire.

The blast occurred near the Salu Man­tapa monuments, but there was no damage, said the authorities. “We were sitting near the gate wh­ich leads to Virupak­sha temple. We noticed a fire around a gas near a cart where tea was being made.

Then there was an explo­sion,” said Nagaraj, an eyewitness. “The shack belo­ngs to a tea seller. To ensure more jobs for locals, the authorities have allowed a few traders near the temple.

The authorities had suggested that cylinders should be avoided in shacks,” he added. This is the third cylinder blast in across sites in Hampi over the last two years.

