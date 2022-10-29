Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Cylinder explodes near Virupaksha temple in Hampi

A gas leak from a cylinder near the Virupaksha temple in Hampi resulted in a fire and a loud expl­os­ion on Thursday late night, sho­c­king locals.

Published: 29th October 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

The tea stall and its surroundings reduced to a rubble near Virupaksha Temple in Hampi | Express

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A gas leak from a cylinder near the Virupaksha temple in Hampi resulted in a fire and a loud expl­os­ion on Thursday late night, sho­c­king locals. The fire was noticed on a tea cart near the temple, and within moments, the cylinder ex­pl­oded. Nobody was injured as the security guards had vacated the site after noticing the fire.

The blast occurred near the Salu Man­tapa monuments, but there was no damage, said the authorities. “We were sitting near the gate wh­ich leads to Virupak­sha temple. We noticed a fire around a gas near a cart where tea was being made.

Then there was an explo­sion,” said Nagaraj, an eyewitness. “The shack belo­ngs to a tea seller. To ensure more jobs for locals, the authorities have allowed a few traders near the temple.

The authorities had suggested that cylinders should be avoided in shacks,” he added. This is the third cylinder blast in across sites in Hampi over the last two years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cylinder blast
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp