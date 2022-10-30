Home States Karnataka

BJP trying hard to get Lingayats back to fold

Basavaraj Bommai continues to be CM, the community feels it is being sidelined in the decision-making process.

Published: 30th October 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Elections are just six months away and BJP is trying to ‘reconsolidate’ its mighty Lingayat support base. This is after complaints that the chasm between Lingayats BJP is growing after BS Yediyurappa resigned as chief minister. Though another Lingayat, Basavaraj Bommai, rep­l­a­ced him, the community feels it is being sidelined in the decision-making process. The big question is: How to counter this challenge?

Veerashaiva Mahasabha Secretary Renuka Prasanna said, “There has been a sentiment that the real power rests with the Sangh Parivar. The community’s 40% will vote for BJP whatever happens. But what about the remaining 60 per cent? This issue cannot be addressed by erecting statues.’’

Political analyst B S Murthy said, “Lingayats are bitter as they perceive less power in their hands. There is also a discussion that the Sangh Parivar, not Bommai, runs the administration. They say this never happened under Yediyurappa, who kept Sangh elements at a distance. This perception is because Bommai’s administration has been marred by commu­nal violence, mis­go­ver­nance and the general optics of a weak and indecisive CM. Bommai’s inability to handle Panchamasali agitation adds to that perception. This could have been managed better if BY Vijayendra was taken into the cabinet. Vijayendra would have been seen as CM in waiting. BJP today believes in a different kind of optics, that of engaging the community with statues and naming ceremonies than giving power to community leaders.”

But BJP general secretary Ravi Kumar said, “Yediyurappa has been elevated to the member of Parliamentary Board. Also, Kalyana-Karnataka, a largely Lingayat belt, has been given a special package of `5,000 crore. Veerashaiva Development Board has set aside funds for the development of the community. The Anubhava Mantapa is being set up at Rs 500 crore.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Lingayat Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp