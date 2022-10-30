Home States Karnataka

Emotions run high as fans remember actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Many fans travelled from places as far as Mysuru and Belagavi to pay their respects.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Emotions ran high as people of all age groups, including senior citizens and children, gathered in large numbers to pay their tributes to their icon Puneeth Rajkumar, also known as Appu, on his first death anniversary at an event held at Sree Kanteerava Studio in the city on Saturday. Puneeth died after a cardiac arrest at the young age of 46, last year.

Many fans travelled from places as far as Mysuru and Belagavi to pay their respects. Some even walked long distances.Crowds had started to swell inside the studio from Friday night itself. Fans brought garlands made of puffed rice to offer to the actor. Forty-six portraits of the actor made by fans on watermelons were put on display, over 30 large cutouts of Puneeth were put up along the road and even inside the studio, and one fan made a bust of Puneeth from butter.

Teary-eyed family members of Appu, led by his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, served food to the fans at the studio. One of the highlights of the event was the 24-hour Geeta Gayana programme, organised by Sahaya Sheelan Shadrach, popularly known by his screen name Sadhu Kokila. He had called in a special troupe of musicians to perform. Many Kannada actors, including Puneeth’s brothers - Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra, too sang. Puneeth’s family, including his wife and daughter, performed a special puja for the actor.

Interestingly, despite the rush, there was no traffic chaos on the Summanahalli flyover and the Ring Road connecting Yeshwanthpur as traffic police had made elaborate arrangements, including putting up barricades along the route.

