Kateel confident of BJP majority, calls for Congress-mukt booths

By Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday called for Congress-mukt booths to defeat the Grand Old Party in the general elections. BJP workers should rise above caste and shoulder their responsibilities to make sure that even an ordinary worker wins elections, he added. Addressing booth-level presidents in the city, he said BJP should dominate all booths and win 150 seats in the 2023 state Assembly elections to shut out both Congress and JDS. Lauding PM Narendra Modi as the most remarkable leader the nation has seen in the last 75 years, he said Modi will remain in power for the next 10 years. Warning CLP leader Siddaramaiah against attacks on Hindus, he said the former CM is against the ban on PFI and when he was in power, did not give compensation to the families of 24 Hindu activists who were killed. He criticised Siddaramaiah for taking out the padayatra with SDPI men and said Hindus have lost hope of protection from the Congress. He maintained that the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and JDS’ Pancharatna Yatra will not make any impact. He said Siddaramaiah is searching for a constituency to contest in 2023 as people have lost faith in him after he conspired to defeat Mallikarjun Kharge and G Parameshwara.