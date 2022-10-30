Home States Karnataka

Kateel confident of BJP majority, calls for Congress-mukt booths

Lauding PM Narendra Modi as the most remarkable leader the nation has seen in the last 75 years, he said Modi will remain in power for the next 10 years.

Published: 30th October 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel inaugurates BJP workers’ Sankalpa Sabhe in Krishnaraja constituency in Mysuru | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday called for Congress-mukt booths to defeat the Grand Old Party in the general elections. BJP workers should rise above caste and shoulder their responsibilities to make sure that even an ordinary worker wins elections, he added. Addressing booth-level presidents in the city, he said BJP should dominate all booths and win 150 seats in the 2023 state Assembly elections to shut out both Congress and JDS.

Lauding PM Narendra Modi as the most remarkable leader the nation has seen in the last 75 years, he said Modi will remain in power for the next 10 years. Warning CLP leader Siddaramaiah against attacks on Hindus, he said the former CM is against the ban on PFI and when he was in power, did not give compensation to the families of 24 Hindu activists who were killed.

He criticised Siddaramaiah for taking out the padayatra with SDPI men and said Hindus have lost hope of protection from the Congress. He maintained that the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and JDS’ Pancharatna Yatra will not make any impact. He said Siddaramaiah is searching for a constituency to contest in 2023 as people have lost faith in him after he conspired to defeat Mallikarjun Kharge and G Parameshwara.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nalin Kumar Kateel BJP Congress
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp