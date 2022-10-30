PG seat matrix for medical courses: Karnataka HC quashes plea

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has declined to entertain a plea against the seat matrix issued for admission to medical courses in minority medical colleges for the academic year 2022-23. The seat matrix was based on a mutual agreement between the Association of Minority Professional Colleges in Karnataka and the state government.

“The association of which the petitioners are members entered into an agreement with the state government with eyes wide open. It is pertinent to note that the majority of the members of the association have not raised any grievance, either against seat matrix or against fixation of fee. Any alteration in the seat matrix at the instance of the petitioners shall affect the other members of the associations who are not present before the court”, the HC said.

A division bench of Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said that it is evident that the petitioners have got more seats in NRI and management quotas in previous years. Merely because they have got less seats this year, the petitioners cannot be permitted to make a complaint in this regard in the absence of violation of any statutory right, the court observed.

