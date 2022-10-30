Home States Karnataka

PG seat matrix for medical courses: Karnataka HC quashes plea

The Karnataka High Court has declined to entertain a plea against the seat matrix issued for admission to medical courses in minority medical colleges for the academic year 2022-23.

Published: 30th October 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has declined to entertain a plea against the seat matrix issued for admission to medical courses in minority medical colleges for the academic year 2022-23. The seat matrix was based on a mutual agreement between the Association of Minority Professional Colleges in Karnataka and the state government.

“The association of which the petitioners are members entered into an agreement with the state government with eyes wide open. It is pertinent to note that the majority of the members of the association have not raised any grievance, either against seat matrix or against fixation of fee. Any alteration in the seat matrix at the instance of the petitioners shall affect the other members of the associations who are not present before the court”, the HC said.  

A division bench of Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said that it is evident that the petitioners have got more seats in NRI and management quotas in previous years. Merely because they have got less seats this year, the petitioners cannot be permitted to make a complaint in this regard in the absence of violation of any statutory right, the court observed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp