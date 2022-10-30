Home States Karnataka

Plans on setting scientific authority soon: CM Bommai

The biography, written by Suresh’s son Sunil details the renowned scientist’s life and achievements, starting with his upbringing in Karnataka’s Hosakere village in Chikkamagaluru.

Published: 30th October 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said plans to set up a scientific authority aimed at finding solutions to various issues will be announced shortly. Speaking at the launch of a biography on aerospace scientist and Padma Shri awardee Dr B N Suresh, ‘Onto a Rocket Ship’ on Saturday, he said the authority will help in working towards solutions not only for current situations, but also for future generations.

The biography, written by Suresh’s son Sunil details the renowned scientist’s life and achievements, starting with his upbringing in Karnataka’s Hosakere village in Chikkamagaluru. “There is a treasure, especially in Bengaluru, in terms research experts, thanks to institutes like IISc, ISRO, and research and development centres. We should make use of this talent to create an organisation that works towards finding impactful solutions to day-to-day problems,” the CM said.

MALLESWARAM MODEL FOR ALL GOVT SCHOOLS, SAYS CM

The facilities provided at the Malleswaram model school will be extended to all government schools across the state, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He was speaking to the media after inaugurating the school and the Puneeth Satellite Work Station, established by the Department of Science and Technology and the Indian Technology Congress Association.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai CM Bommai
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp