Plans on setting scientific authority soon: CM Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said plans to set up a scientific authority aimed at finding solutions to various issues will be announced shortly. Speaking at the launch of a biography on aerospace scientist and Padma Shri awardee Dr B N Suresh, ‘Onto a Rocket Ship’ on Saturday, he said the authority will help in working towards solutions not only for current situations, but also for future generations.

The biography, written by Suresh’s son Sunil details the renowned scientist’s life and achievements, starting with his upbringing in Karnataka’s Hosakere village in Chikkamagaluru. “There is a treasure, especially in Bengaluru, in terms research experts, thanks to institutes like IISc, ISRO, and research and development centres. We should make use of this talent to create an organisation that works towards finding impactful solutions to day-to-day problems,” the CM said.

MALLESWARAM MODEL FOR ALL GOVT SCHOOLS, SAYS CM

The facilities provided at the Malleswaram model school will be extended to all government schools across the state, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He was speaking to the media after inaugurating the school and the Puneeth Satellite Work Station, established by the Department of Science and Technology and the Indian Technology Congress Association.

