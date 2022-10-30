Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah blame Eshwarappa for communal tension in Karnataka

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Launching a two-pronged attack on former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Saturday alleged that the MLA has fomented communal tension in Shivamogga.

No big business is ready to invest in the district due to the communally charged atmosphere, Shivakumar said, while Siddaramaiah said, “When Bajrang Dal worker Harsha was murdered, Eshwarappa, being a minister, violated the prohibitory orders and led the funeral procession. Can this act be justified,” he asked.

With the Global Investors’ Meet to be held soon, Shivakumar said, “I dare Eshwarappa and former CM BS Yediyurappa to get an investment of Rs 5,000 crore for the district and create jobs. Due to the communal environment created by Eshwarappa, the district’s reputation has been tainted.”

Shivakumar said the atmosphere in the state is similar to when SM Krishna was the chief minister and several big leaders were defeated in the election. To address issues of land rights of forest dwellers, rehabilitation of Sharavathi project evacuees, and difficulties of arecanut growers of Malnad and coastal regions, a committee comprising party leader Ramesh Hegde will be formed, which will submit its report in a month, he said.

Reacting to an audio clip which has gone viral where Minister MTB Nagaraj is allegedly speaking about corruption in the police departm­ent for transfers, Shiva­kumar said the BJP exists because of graft and Operati­on Lotus. “The Telangana Operation Lotus is coming to light. I appeal to the Chief Justice of India to order an investigation into the case,” he said.

SHIVAMOGGA: Launching a two-pronged attack on former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Saturday alleged that the MLA has fomented communal tension in Shivamogga. No big business is ready to invest in the district due to the communally charged atmosphere, Shivakumar said, while Siddaramaiah said, “When Bajrang Dal worker Harsha was murdered, Eshwarappa, being a minister, violated the prohibitory orders and led the funeral procession. Can this act be justified,” he asked. With the Global Investors’ Meet to be held soon, Shivakumar said, “I dare Eshwarappa and former CM BS Yediyurappa to get an investment of Rs 5,000 crore for the district and create jobs. Due to the communal environment created by Eshwarappa, the district’s reputation has been tainted.” Shivakumar said the atmosphere in the state is similar to when SM Krishna was the chief minister and several big leaders were defeated in the election. To address issues of land rights of forest dwellers, rehabilitation of Sharavathi project evacuees, and difficulties of arecanut growers of Malnad and coastal regions, a committee comprising party leader Ramesh Hegde will be formed, which will submit its report in a month, he said. Reacting to an audio clip which has gone viral where Minister MTB Nagaraj is allegedly speaking about corruption in the police departm­ent for transfers, Shiva­kumar said the BJP exists because of graft and Operati­on Lotus. “The Telangana Operation Lotus is coming to light. I appeal to the Chief Justice of India to order an investigation into the case,” he said.