‘Bribe to scribes’ part of Congress toolkit: CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: Responding to allegations that his office tried to bribe some journalists by sending Rs 1 lakh cash in sweet boxes on Deepavali, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday rubbished it as a “lie”, and called it part of the “Congress’ toolkit”.

He said Lokayukta will investigate on the basis of the complaint and unearth the truth. Congress leaders on Saturday had alleged that Bommai tried to bribe journalists and demanded that he should resign and a graft case be filed. They sought a judicial inquiry into the allegations.

“This is the result of Congress’ toolkit. They are trying to spread a lie. I have not given any instructions to anyone (to give cash gifts),” he claimed.

“They (Congress) have no moral right. It is not right to interpret that the gifts were given or all journalists have taken them. Yesterday, a Congress spokesperson interpreted it very wrongly. I condemn it,” he added.

Asked if he will order an inquiry into his office, he said, “The matter is before the Lokayukta, let the truth come out from the inquiry.” Janaadhikara Sanghasha Parishath has lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta against the CM alleging that he paid bribes to journalists as a Deepavali gift.

The complainants R Adarsh Iyer, Prakash Babu BK and Vishwanath VB of the JSP alleged that chief reporters of many media houses were paid bribes by CM through his close aide. Some informed their higher-ups and returned the money.

Meanwhile, Congress and JDS have sought a judicial probe into the death of KR Puram police station inspector Nandeesha HL. Bommai said, “The DGP was not in town, he returned last night. Today, I will give ask him to gather all information, and if anything is found, an inquiry should be launched.”

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: Responding to allegations that his office tried to bribe some journalists by sending Rs 1 lakh cash in sweet boxes on Deepavali, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday rubbished it as a “lie”, and called it part of the “Congress’ toolkit”. He said Lokayukta will investigate on the basis of the complaint and unearth the truth. Congress leaders on Saturday had alleged that Bommai tried to bribe journalists and demanded that he should resign and a graft case be filed. They sought a judicial inquiry into the allegations. “This is the result of Congress’ toolkit. They are trying to spread a lie. I have not given any instructions to anyone (to give cash gifts),” he claimed. “They (Congress) have no moral right. It is not right to interpret that the gifts were given or all journalists have taken them. Yesterday, a Congress spokesperson interpreted it very wrongly. I condemn it,” he added. Asked if he will order an inquiry into his office, he said, “The matter is before the Lokayukta, let the truth come out from the inquiry.” Janaadhikara Sanghasha Parishath has lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta against the CM alleging that he paid bribes to journalists as a Deepavali gift. The complainants R Adarsh Iyer, Prakash Babu BK and Vishwanath VB of the JSP alleged that chief reporters of many media houses were paid bribes by CM through his close aide. Some informed their higher-ups and returned the money. Meanwhile, Congress and JDS have sought a judicial probe into the death of KR Puram police station inspector Nandeesha HL. Bommai said, “The DGP was not in town, he returned last night. Today, I will give ask him to gather all information, and if anything is found, an inquiry should be launched.”