Karnataka: Sivan, Dattanna among 67 to receive Rajyotsava awards

Published: 31st October 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

K Sivan

Former ISRO chairman K Sivan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) chairman BV Naidu and 65 others will be honoured at the 2022 Rajyotsava Awards on November 1.

The list of 67 awardees, as well as 10 organisations that will be awarded, was released by the Department of Kannada and Culture on Sunday. The awards are given out annually to those who have rendered service in various fields.

Veteran actors Avinash Yelandur and H G Dattatreya will also be awarded the prestigious honour. Avinash, who has contributed to the film industry for over 37 years, popularly known for his prominent characters in films across South Indian languages, is happy to receive the Rajyotsava award.

“I didn’t expect it, nor was I thinking about it. It is some kind of recognition the government is bestowing on me for what I’ve been in cinema for three decades. I feel happy about it for a day, but work goes on,” he mentioned.

Dattatreya, popularly known as Dattanna, said, “There are a lot of artists in various fields who are worthy of this award, and I will be representing all of them while accepting this.” 

Pourakarmika to get Rajyotsava award

“This award comes to me for my work in theatre, small screen, and cinema, and my gratitude to all of them who have been a part of that journey,” Dattatreya added. Subarama Shetty, Vidwan Gopal Krishnasharma, Soligara Madhamma, journalists H R Shreesha, G M Shirahatti, scientist Dr DR Balooragi, farmers Ganesh Thimmaiah of Kodagu, and Chandrashekar Narayanapura of Chikkamagaluru are some of the awardees listed.

For environment conservation, Salumarada Ninganna of Ramanagara and pourakarmika Mallamma Hoovinahadagali are due to receive the award. H L Manjunath and Madan Gopal were awarded in the administration category.

Meanwhile, the department this year is also awarding the Amrit Mahotsav State Award on the occasion of 75 years of Independence, to 10 organisations, including Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, Mysuru; Nammane-Summane (working for transgender rights), Bengaluru; and the Thalassemia and Haemophilia Society, Bagalkot.

