Karnataka former CM HD Kumaraswamy harps on village stay in old Mysuru region

Devaraj B Hirehalli and V Velayudham By

Express News Service

BENGALURU/KOLAR: To revive old strategies which have yielded results when he held the top job, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will resume his ‘grama vastavya’ (village stay) to interact with people during the Pancharatna Rathyatra, and spread awareness about the party’s welfare programmes, if elected to power in 2023.

Kick-starting his party’s campaign for the assembly polls from Kurudumale in Mulbagal assembly constituency on Tuesday after offering puja at the Kudalamalae Sree Vinayaka Temple, he will spend the night in the village and is expected to meet the families of deceased farmers who had died by suicide and Covid-19. From Mulbagal in 1994, former PM HD Deve Gowda began his campaign, which is considered auspicious by the party.

Many events will be organised by his son and party youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy across 36 assembly constituencies in the old Mysuru region which will be covered in the first leg of the yatra. Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy, and JDS state president CM Ibrahim will participate in the programme, during which the names of 100 candidates are likely to be announced.

Speaking to TNIE, Samruddi Manjunath, in charge of the programme along with district president Venkata Shiva Reddy, Mallesh Babu, CMR Srinath, Kurki Rajeshwari, Ramae Gowda and others, said that a public meeting has been organised on Mulbagal outskirt, in which around one lakh people will participate.

The campaign will focus on Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Hassan, Bengaluru Rural and Kolar districts, where the party has the potential to win. On December 6, the party will organise a rally in Anekal, Ramanagara, Mandya and Mysuru districts, where the party enjoys a strong base in the next leg.

