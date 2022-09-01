Karnataka: Murugha Math seer accused of sexually abusing minor girls held

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The Chitradurga police arrested the pontiff of the Murugha Mutt, Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru in a POCSO case registered against him and four others on Thursday night.

Confirming the arrest, Superintendent of police K Parashuram, said, "We have arrested Murugha Shree and he is being questioned."

According to the Medical Superintendent Dr Palakshappa, Murugha Sharanaru surrendered voluntarily before the police.

Earlier in the day, the case witnessed hectic developments which concluded with the arrest of the pontiff.

The police made the arrest of Shivarmurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was clad in simple robes, at the Mutt and took him out through the backdoor of the premises to an undisclosed location. Initially, it was planned that he would be taken first to the Deputy SP’s office and then the district hospital for a medical test ahead of being produced before the second additional district Judge.

However, on Thursday evening rumours of the Pontiff getting arrested were spreading and the SP, Parashuram said a Look Out notice was issued against the pontiff to prevent him from leaving the country.

As soon as the news of the arrest was spread, police imposed tight security in and around Chitradurga district in the wake of widespread protests from all quarters. Security at the Murugha Mutt, Government Girls Home and the district court were also been tightened.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the apex child rights body in India, took suo motu cognizance of the POCSO case and issued a notice to Superintendent of Police Parashuram, directing him to submit a report within seven days of its receipt.

Earlier in the day, as the anticipatory bail petition came up for hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Nagaveni appeared on behalf of the government, while BC Srinivas represented the victims, and the complainant, the Child Protection Unit Probation officer, C Chandrakumar, appeared in person.

The judge gave time to file objections against the bail applications (interim as well as regular) on which basis the hearing was adjourned to Friday.

The two minor girls, victims in the POCSO case registered against the seer, were also present in the court. The statements of the victims under Section 164 of the CrPC were recorded before the First Additional District and Sessions in Chitradurga on Tuesday and the medical test of the victims were conducted on Sunday.

How the issue unfolded

After the Child Protection Unit Probation officer C Chandrakumar filed a complaint in Mysuru on August 26, alleging that the pontiff had subjected the minor victims to sexual abuse in the mutt and abetted by four others including the lady warden of the hostel where the girls were lodged, an FIR was registered at Mysuru’s Nazarbad police station.

It was later, based on the jurisdiction of crime, shifted to Chitradurga Rural Police Station.

The minor girls were shifted from Mysuru to District Girls Home Chitradurga on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the two survivors were produced at district and sessions court Chitradurga for recording their statements on Tuesday.

The statements were recorded under Section 164 CrPC before the judge in confidential proceedings.

Statements before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC can be considered key evidence in a crime related to POCSO.

Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the accused, moved the anticipatory bail application on Tuesday to Second Additional District Judge and the hearing has been slated for Friday.

Meanwhile, the district child protection officer Lokesh confirmed the shifting of the children of the Akkamahadevi hostel of the Murugha Mutt to the Morarji Desai Residential School and Government Girls Home Chitradurga, so that their education will not get hindered.

