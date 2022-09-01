Home States Karnataka

Record rainfall exposes Bengaluru; senior citizen stuck in flooded house dies of cardiac arrest 

"As many as nine places in the Mahadevapura zone and 11 places in Bommanahalli zones are badly affected. The overflowing water from Savalakere is creating problems," said the CM

Published: 01st September 2022

Residents of Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapura were forced to use a lifeboat or wade through waist-deep water | Nagaraja Gadekal, Express



By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The record rainfall in August has brought Bengaluru to its knees and exposed the existing chinks of the IT capital and its tech corridor Mahadevpura in particular. 

The Rainbow Drive layout in the corridor was flooded after Halanayakanahalli Lake swelled. As a result, 300 homes were flooded; the water rising significantly above the ground in many houses. There were also reports of a senior citizen's death allegedly due to a heart attack as his home was flooded. However, BBMP officials say the death was due to him slipping in the bathroom and being a co-morbid patient.

The patient was identified as Srinivasa Ramarao. The BBMP Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Markandeya told The New Indian Express that the incident was reported at around 10:30 am on Wednesday.

"He slipped in the bathroom and was being taken out in the flooded roads and BBMP also arranged a boat and later shifted him to the ambulance but he died on the way. He was a co-morbid patient," said the AEE.

It is said that the layout was formed 25 years ago and is a part of the Halanayakanahalli lake wetland. As the city received over 350 mm of rainfall in August, the lakes have reached maximum capacity and caused floods. 

With continuous rains continuing to lash the city in the evening and midnight, CM Bommai convened a meeting with officials at his residence on Wednesday. He is expected to visit the flood-hit areas. According to the CM, "Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura zones in Bengaluru have suffered heavy damage and the problematic spots have been identified."

"Traffic has been hit on some prominent roads due to water stagnation. Water has entered several houses in low-lying areas and caused problems for residents on ORR road. As many as nine places in the Mahadevapura zone and 11 places in Bommanahalli zones are badly affected. The overflowing water from Savalakere is creating problems. The main canal is blocked where the ORR road ends. Instructions are issued to remove all the obstacles where water is not flowing freely, fix the pipeline and drain out stagnant water on ORR road." said the CM.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R Ashoka is making preparations for the disbursement of compensation to those affected.

