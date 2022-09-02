Home States Karnataka

Hubballi: Photos of Savarkar, Tilak removed from pandal

Hindu organisations installed the Ganesha idol on Wednesday morning, amid tight police security.

Published: 02nd September 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

The banner with photos of Bal Gangadhar Tilak and VD Savarkar before it was removed, at the Ganesha pandal at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi I D Hemanth

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Officials from the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) have removed posters with Bal Gangadhar Tilak and VD Savarkar’s photos in a flex placed behind the Ganesha idol that was installed at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi.

Ranichennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Samiti and various organisations demanded that the HDMC allow them to install the Ganesha idol at Rani Chennamma Maidan, popularly known as Idgah Maidan. The HDMC gave the nod, but Anjuman-e-Islam sought intervention of the Karnataka High Court and the court passed the order granting liberty to the HDMC Commissioner to exercise power under Section 176 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act.

Hindu organisations installed the Ganesha idol on Wednesday morning, amid tight police security. Later, some Hindu organisations placed flexes of V D Savarkar, Bhagat Singh and Shivaji at the entrance of the pandal and also placed a banner carrying Ranichennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Samiti with photos of Balagangadhar Tilak and Savarkar on Wednesday afternoon.

The police, who were deployed for security at the Idgah Maidan, objected to placing flexes with photos. Even then, the organisers managed to place the flex, saying they were putting up banners with pictures of Balagangadhar Tilak and Savarkar, who started Ganeshotsava in the country.

Later in the evening, under the direction of HDMC Commissioner Dr Gopalkrishna B, staff managed to convince the organisers to remove the banner behind the Ganesha idol. The organisers removed all flexes and banners in the maidan.

The HDMC commissioner gave permission to install the idol at the maidan with certain conditions, including not to place any photo, flex or banner carrying any photos. But the organisers violated it and later removed them after instruction.Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and BJP leaders visited the maidan and participated in the aarti programme on Wednesday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bal Gangadhar Tilak VD Savarkar Ganesha idol Hubballi
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp