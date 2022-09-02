Yogi Adityanath heaps praises on Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Applauding the contribution of Karnataka to the nation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath on Thursday said whenever a nation is in distress it is always Karnataka which stood in the front to help people.

Yogi was is in Bengaluru where he inaugurated the ‘Kshemavana’ of Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, Nelamangala. Speaking at the occasion, Yogi said starting from ‘Treta Yug’ when Lord Ram was in distress, it was Hanuman who helped him to go to Sita, and Hanuman is from this region. With the help of Hanuman, a bridge was constructed to Lanka, and it became the foundation for Ram Rajya too. Karnataka played a significant role in building Rama Rajya” he said.

Explaining further, Yogi said Bengaluru is hub for Information Technology and Biotechnology. “When India was in need of technology, in the form of IT industries, Bengaluru became a tech hub. If India needs to flourish in any field or sector, Karnataka will emerge in the front, strengthening its base further.

Now that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is stressing on a five trillion dollar economy, it cannot be done alone by the government, but can be achieved with the joint efforts of social, religious and industrial associations. It is Karnataka that is playing a big role with the help of startups and other initiatives. The CM Yogi also said the PM chose to observe World Yoga Day in Mysuru. “Yoga is our country’s tradition,” he said.

BENGALURU: Applauding the contribution of Karnataka to the nation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath on Thursday said whenever a nation is in distress it is always Karnataka which stood in the front to help people. Yogi was is in Bengaluru where he inaugurated the ‘Kshemavana’ of Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, Nelamangala. Speaking at the occasion, Yogi said starting from ‘Treta Yug’ when Lord Ram was in distress, it was Hanuman who helped him to go to Sita, and Hanuman is from this region. With the help of Hanuman, a bridge was constructed to Lanka, and it became the foundation for Ram Rajya too. Karnataka played a significant role in building Rama Rajya” he said. Explaining further, Yogi said Bengaluru is hub for Information Technology and Biotechnology. “When India was in need of technology, in the form of IT industries, Bengaluru became a tech hub. If India needs to flourish in any field or sector, Karnataka will emerge in the front, strengthening its base further. Now that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is stressing on a five trillion dollar economy, it cannot be done alone by the government, but can be achieved with the joint efforts of social, religious and industrial associations. It is Karnataka that is playing a big role with the help of startups and other initiatives. The CM Yogi also said the PM chose to observe World Yoga Day in Mysuru. “Yoga is our country’s tradition,” he said.