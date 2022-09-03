Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru to host FIBA U18 Women’s Asian Championship

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The International Basketball Federation’s FIBA is scheduled to host the FIBA U18 Women’s Asian Championship at Sree Kanteerva and Koramangala indoor stadiums, Bengaluru, from September 5-11.

Participants from as many as 16 countries will take part in the event. Speaking to media persons, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Dr Narayana Gowda said preparations were well on track and full assistance is being provided to the Basketball Federation of India.

Speaking about Khelo India’s success in the city, he expected the same with this event as well. With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai saying that Bengaluru will be made the basketball hub, the minister said full support is being provided in ensuring the same and the government plans to achieve this in the next five years.

He also added that events like Khelo India and FIBA championship will majorly help in achieving the same. The championship will be played in two divisions - A and B.

The countries participating in Division A are India, China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei, Australia, and New Zealand. Hong Kong, Jordan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, the Philippines, Samoa, and Thailand are in Division B. Division A matches will be held at Sree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium and Division B matches will be held at Koramangala Indoor Stadium. The first four teams from the championship will qualify for the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup to be held in Madrid in July 2023.

