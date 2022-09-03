Home States Karnataka

India’s growth engine running at full capacity: PM Modi

PM stressed the need to take full advantage of the country’s 7,500 km coastal line stating that it will boost tourism.

Published: 03rd September 2022 06:54 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that every sector related to the growth engine of the country is running at full capacity as the policies and decisions made by his government during the Covid-19 pandemic played a key role in the country’s development and the progress is reflected in the recent GDP figures.

He was addressing a mammoth gathering of more than one lakh people after dedicating and laying the foundation of mechanisation and industrialisation projects worth around Rs 3,800 crore in Mangaluru.

“Last year, despite so many global disruptions, India’s exports were worth a total of USD 670 billion (Rs 50 lakh crore). Despite several challenges, India made a new record of merchandise export of USD 418 billion (Rs 31 lakh crore),” he said.

‘We seek huge opportunities’

“While the service sector and the entire electronic manufacturing sector grew manifold, the import of toys decreased in the last three years and its export increased”, Modi said.

He added, “Today is a red letter day in the history of India. Be it territorial security or economic security, India is witnessing huge opportunities.”

These projects will increase the ease of living, generate employment and boost the ‘One-District-One-Product’ scheme facilitating the availability of a market for the products of fishermen, artisans and farmers of the region, he said. PM stressed the need to take full advantage of the country’s 7,500 km coastal line stating that it will boost tourism.

Stating that the country has witnessed a significant increase in coastal traffic over the years, he said the government is making efforts to further improve port connectivity and therefore, under PM Gatishakti National Master Plan, more than 250 projects of Railways and roads have been identified which will help in seamless port connectivity.

