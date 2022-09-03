Home States Karnataka

Tigers roam free on south Kodagu roads in Madikeri

The authorities need to take preventive measures before something untoward happens.

Published: 03rd September 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

A tiger spotted on the main road near Nittur village in south Kodagu

A tiger spotted on the main road near Nittur village in south Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The frequent sighting of tigers is giving sleepless nights to the people residing in rural parts of south Kodagu. Several people have spotted tigers crossing the roads in broad daylight.

Recently, passengers travelling on a bus, saw a tiger crossing the main road in Nittur village. Bopaiah A, a local resident, said, “One need not go to Nagarahole or other wildlife safaris to see a tiger as they can be easily spotted in the villages of south Kodagu including Nitturu and Karmadu. The authorities need to take preventive measures before something untoward happens. The increasing number of tourists to the forests is driving wildlife to the fringes.”

Six human lives have been lost and over 200 cattle killed in tiger attacks since 2021 and there seems to be no solution in sight. It is high time the forest department did something about it, the villagers say.

Several missions undertaken by the forest department to capture the tigers in the past have failed. While railway barricades have been put up and trenches dug out to control the elephant menace to some extent, nothing has been done to restrict the movement of tigers within forest limits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tigers south Kodagu Nittur village
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp