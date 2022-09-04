As mud houses crumble in rain, Dambal villagers take shelter at temples in Karnataka

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Battered by the incessant rains, residents of Dambal and surrounding villages are taking shelter at temples and other safer places as their houses built of mud are collapsing. Some have put tents in their fields. Hundreds of houses are in dilapidated condition following heavy rains for the last three days.

Due to the continuous pouring, the walls are turning wet and are collapsing partially and also fully in Dambal and surrounding villages, which are at the foothill of the Kappataguda hillock. So these areas have received more heavy rains compared to other parts of the district. Villagers are spending their days and nights in a state of fear. Three houses completely collapsed on Thursday and Friday. Hundreds of houses are in dilapidated condition.

Villagers said, “We are in fear as the walls may collapse anytime. Some villagers have already gone to their relatives’ houses in other villages, cities, and towns. Some others are living in temples, fields, and other houses which are safe in the village. We request the officials concerned to help the villagers as soon as possible”.

GADAG: Battered by the incessant rains, residents of Dambal and surrounding villages are taking shelter at temples and other safer places as their houses built of mud are collapsing. Some have put tents in their fields. Hundreds of houses are in dilapidated condition following heavy rains for the last three days. Due to the continuous pouring, the walls are turning wet and are collapsing partially and also fully in Dambal and surrounding villages, which are at the foothill of the Kappataguda hillock. So these areas have received more heavy rains compared to other parts of the district. Villagers are spending their days and nights in a state of fear. Three houses completely collapsed on Thursday and Friday. Hundreds of houses are in dilapidated condition. Villagers said, “We are in fear as the walls may collapse anytime. Some villagers have already gone to their relatives’ houses in other villages, cities, and towns. Some others are living in temples, fields, and other houses which are safe in the village. We request the officials concerned to help the villagers as soon as possible”.