Home States Karnataka

Difficult time for rights work now: Aakar Patel

Many organisations have stopped working on these issues.

Published: 04th September 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Journalist and author Aakar Patel

Journalist and author Aakar Patel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Journalist and author Aakar Patel on Saturday commented that it has become difficult to conduct ordinary human rights work in India now.

Speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Criminalisation of Activism’, organised jointly by the All-India Lawyers’ Association for Justice, People’s Union for Civil Liberties and Association for Protection of Civil Rights, he said the state has stopped recognising rights under Article 19.

“In Bengaluru, we can only gather at Freedom Park, which is not the way the Article sees it,” he said.

On the Directorate of Enforcement and Central Bureau of Investigation cases filed against him and Amnesty International India, of which he was the director, he said the government does not want to follow the law. “Government’s malice is very high, while its competence is very low. So when they go after you, they don’t necessarily want to follow the law,” he said.

“We are faced with a large number of cases, all linked to the fact that the government doesn’t want us to work on things like Kashmir or mining. Many organisations have stopped working on these issues. You cannot go up against the government without facing the wrath of the state,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aakar Patel Criminalisation of Activism Article 19 Directorate of Enforcement and Central Bureau of Investigation
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp