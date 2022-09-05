‘40%’: Siddu launches tweet tirade against Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah took to social media to strongly criticise Education Minister B C Nagesh on the issue of corruption, especially against the backdrop of the recent ‘40% commission’ scandal that has rocked the BJP government.

“Letters written to the Prime Minister about the 40% government commission by contractors have not received a reply. Now it seems that the management of private schools has also written a letter to the Prime Minister. I demand that @CM of Karnataka order a judicial inquiry into all these letters under the supervision of a High Court judge. Is this education? or is this corruption?’’ he questioned.

Further referring to Nagesh, the former chief minister tweeted, “The Unaided Private Schools Management Board has now given proof of the corruption allegations levelled against Education Minister @BCNagesh_BJP since its inception.

It seems that this organisation has also written a letter to Prime Minister @narendramodi.’’ He added, “Ever since @BCNagesh_BJP, who has been trained in RSS, became the state education minister, stories about the education department being a corner of corruption are coming out one by one. Under the guise of controversy over textbooks, what is happening here is corruption and bribery.’’

Siddaramaiah further added, “The Education Minister seems to be calculating 40% commission. An infectious disease called the Commission has also infected the Department of Education.’’

