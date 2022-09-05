Home States Karnataka

After tiff with Gescom staff, police station in Hosapete lose power

The staff at a police station in Hosapete were in for a surprise on Saturday night when only their station was without power, while the rest of the town was fully lit up.

Published: 05th September 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  The staff at a police station in Hosapete were in for a surprise on Saturday night when only their station was without power, while the rest of the town was fully lit up. It took some time for them to realise that some mischief makers within the Gulbarga Electric Supply Company Ltd (GESCOM) had cut power supply to them.

The policemen did not know that power to the station had been cut as the UPS was fully charged and the station functioned without a hiccup. Some of them came out and saw that someone had removed the power connection. But there was little bit of a history behind the prank. Earlier, some cops had warned Gescom officials against playing loud music during the Ganesha procession.

Power restored after minister, senior officials intervene

When an argument ensued, the policemen seized the tractor carrying the DJ sets. This enraged Gescom staffers, who gathered in front of the police station. “Within the next hour, the power connection to the station was cut.

It was certain that someone from Gescom who knows how to severed the wire had committed the mischief,” a police officer said.As the situation escalated, Minister Anand Singh and senior officials had to arrive near the station and pacify both parties.

“Power was restored after their intervention,” the official said. A senior police officer from Vijayanagar said, “I have pulled up the Gescom staff for cutting power. Both departments work for the government and there needs to be cooperation. No formal complaint was registered.”

