Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Scan codes to know more about trees in your neighbourhoods

The state Environment department is working on such codes for trees to give out information on their ecological importance which will help in better protection of the green cover in Bengaluru.

Published: 05th September 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Just scan the codes on your mobile phones to know about trees in your neighbourhoods soon. The state Environment department is working on such codes for trees to give out information on their ecological importance which will help in better protection of the green cover in Bengaluru.

A senior department official told TNIE that the initiative will start on a pilot basis on a small plot in Bengaluru, and then, based on the response, it will be extended to the entire city. Before developing the scan codes, the nature of trees, whether native or not, evergreen, their leaf shedding pattern, canopy cover and density will be assessed.

“Since Bengaluru is the IT hub, we thought of using technology to the optimum, by also involving citizens. There are 220-240 species of trees in Bengaluru. With the help of the ongoing tree census, we want to map the trees with their GIS coordinates, and also have scan codes,” the officer said.        

Get info on tree species, O2, carbon dioxide levels

A farming plot in Chikkamagaluru had seen a similar pilot project for internal assessment. But the initiative in Bengaluru will be driven by citizens, and the department is trying to get CSR funds. When a citizens scans a tree, information about species, amount of oxygen it generates, how much carbon dioxide it absorbs, and the importance of the species will be shared.

The opinions of experts from IISc, Bengaluru and Institute of Wood Science and Technology will be sought, while also getting the Forest Department and BBMP involved in the project. “We are looking for plots where the trees are worst-affected and areas where they are best protected. The protocol will be designed in a way that information is given in a simple manner,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp