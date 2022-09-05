Karnataka: Scan codes to know more about trees in your neighbourhoods

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just scan the codes on your mobile phones to know about trees in your neighbourhoods soon. The state Environment department is working on such codes for trees to give out information on their ecological importance which will help in better protection of the green cover in Bengaluru.

A senior department official told TNIE that the initiative will start on a pilot basis on a small plot in Bengaluru, and then, based on the response, it will be extended to the entire city. Before developing the scan codes, the nature of trees, whether native or not, evergreen, their leaf shedding pattern, canopy cover and density will be assessed.

“Since Bengaluru is the IT hub, we thought of using technology to the optimum, by also involving citizens. There are 220-240 species of trees in Bengaluru. With the help of the ongoing tree census, we want to map the trees with their GIS coordinates, and also have scan codes,” the officer said.

Get info on tree species, O2, carbon dioxide levels

A farming plot in Chikkamagaluru had seen a similar pilot project for internal assessment. But the initiative in Bengaluru will be driven by citizens, and the department is trying to get CSR funds. When a citizens scans a tree, information about species, amount of oxygen it generates, how much carbon dioxide it absorbs, and the importance of the species will be shared.

The opinions of experts from IISc, Bengaluru and Institute of Wood Science and Technology will be sought, while also getting the Forest Department and BBMP involved in the project. “We are looking for plots where the trees are worst-affected and areas where they are best protected. The protocol will be designed in a way that information is given in a simple manner,” the official said.

