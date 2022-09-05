Lingayat seer from Madiwaleshwar Mutt commits suicide over audio on seers harassing women

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A noted Lingayat seer Basava Siddalinga Swamiji from Madiwaleshwar Mutt at Neginhal, near Belagavi, died by committing suicide on Monday.

According to sources, he was upset over the allegations of sexual abuse levelled against Murugha Mutt Swamy and his subsequent arrest by the police.

Sources claimed that he was also upset over a recent audio clip that went viral in which two women had accused several Lingayat seers including Neginhal seers of harassing women in the mutts.

Basava Siddalinga Swamiji

In the audio, the women were discussing various issues related to Lingayat mutts across the state in the backdrop of the POCSO case registered against Murugamutt seer.

The seer hanged himself in the early hours of Monday hours after he confided to the devotees of the mutt at a meeting late on Sunday that he was extremely upset with the developments and that he was dejected.

In his death note recovered from the spot, sources said, the seer had mentioned that he had not committed any mistakes and that he himself was responsible for his death. The seer also requested the police not to take anyone into custody for investigation into his death. He also appealed to the Mutt committee and villagers to continue the administration of the mutt effectively after his demise.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar visited the mutt and said the police would investigate the death effectively.

The police personnel from Bailhongal police station including DYSP Shivanand Kotagi, PI Satenhalli and other officials visited the spot and began the investigation of the case. The incident came to light when the devotees in the mutt opened the room of seer on Monday morning. After this incident, the entire village is mourning for the unexpected death of the seer.

After visiting the mutt, former ZP member Babasaheb Patil said the funeral procession of the seer's body will be carried out at Neginhal village on Tuesday morning and the final rights will be performed at 1 pm. The seers from various mutts of North Karnataka will be visiting the village for the funeral, sources said.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

BELAGAVI: A noted Lingayat seer Basava Siddalinga Swamiji from Madiwaleshwar Mutt at Neginhal, near Belagavi, died by committing suicide on Monday. According to sources, he was upset over the allegations of sexual abuse levelled against Murugha Mutt Swamy and his subsequent arrest by the police. Sources claimed that he was also upset over a recent audio clip that went viral in which two women had accused several Lingayat seers including Neginhal seers of harassing women in the mutts. Basava Siddalinga Swamiji In the audio, the women were discussing various issues related to Lingayat mutts across the state in the backdrop of the POCSO case registered against Murugamutt seer. The seer hanged himself in the early hours of Monday hours after he confided to the devotees of the mutt at a meeting late on Sunday that he was extremely upset with the developments and that he was dejected. In his death note recovered from the spot, sources said, the seer had mentioned that he had not committed any mistakes and that he himself was responsible for his death. The seer also requested the police not to take anyone into custody for investigation into his death. He also appealed to the Mutt committee and villagers to continue the administration of the mutt effectively after his demise. Belagavi Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar visited the mutt and said the police would investigate the death effectively. The police personnel from Bailhongal police station including DYSP Shivanand Kotagi, PI Satenhalli and other officials visited the spot and began the investigation of the case. The incident came to light when the devotees in the mutt opened the room of seer on Monday morning. After this incident, the entire village is mourning for the unexpected death of the seer. After visiting the mutt, former ZP member Babasaheb Patil said the funeral procession of the seer's body will be carried out at Neginhal village on Tuesday morning and the final rights will be performed at 1 pm. The seers from various mutts of North Karnataka will be visiting the village for the funeral, sources said. (Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)