23k more school buildings planned: Bommai

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said around 23,000 more government school buildings will be constructed over the next three years, besides separate toilets for boys and girls at each government school, and 4,000 Anganwadi school buildings are planned to come up in a year’s time. Speaking on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, hosted by the Department of School Education and Literacy here on Monday, Bommai said the education system should prepare students to cope with the issues of current times, which is known for scientific advancement. He called upon teachers to function consciously, and strive with single-minded pursuit, to lay a strong foundation for students towards building character and their comprehensive development. Education Minister BC Nagesh said a commission would be formed to hear grievances of teachers, and the department is preparing a list of irregular schools that are unregistered or have not renewed their registration, to ensure that the education of children is not affected. He added that the government will try to implement NEP 2020 for nursery children this year itself, after framing the state curriculum framework once the national curriculum framework is done. “It was the dream of all freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, to change the education policy of the country, which was designed by Macaulay for the British system and is followed even today. Our aim is to only introduce the real facts about Indian history and freedom struggle so that students emerge with patriotism,” the Chief Minister said.