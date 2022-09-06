Home States Karnataka

23k more school buildings planned: Bommai

Our aim is to only introduce the real facts about Indian history and freedom struggle so that students emerge with patriotism,” the Chief Minister said. 

Published: 06th September 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Eduction Minister B C Nagesh at a Teacher’s Day event at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said around 23,000 more government school buildings will be constructed over the next three years, besides separate toilets for boys and girls at each government school, and 4,000 Anganwadi school buildings are planned to come up in a year’s time.

Speaking on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, hosted by the Department of School Education and Literacy here on Monday, Bommai said the education system should prepare students to cope with the issues of current times, which is known for scientific advancement. He called upon teachers to function consciously, and strive with single-minded pursuit, to lay a strong foundation for students towards building character and their comprehensive development.

Education Minister BC Nagesh said a commission would be formed to hear grievances of teachers, and the department is preparing a list of irregular schools that are unregistered or have not renewed their registration, to ensure that the education of children is not affected. He added that the government will try to implement NEP 2020 for nursery children this year itself, after framing the state curriculum framework once the national curriculum framework is done.

“It was the dream of all freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, to change the education policy of the country, which was designed by Macaulay for the British system and is followed even today. Our aim is to only introduce the real facts about Indian history and freedom struggle so that students emerge with 
patriotism,” the Chief Minister said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp