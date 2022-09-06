Ensure 25K workers daily in Bharat Jodo Yatra: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will commence its Karnataka journey from Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district on September 30, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and local MLAs held a meeting with Congress workers in the region here on Monday.

The meeting, chaired by Siddaramaiah, was organised by the Mysuru District Congress Committee and was attended by MLAs Tanveer Sait, Manjunath, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Puttaranga Shetty, Anil Chikkamadu, Narendra, MLCs Thimmayya, Madhu Madegowda and others. Siddaramaiah told the leaders that the yatra, which will be led by Rahul Gandhi, should have at least 25,000 party workers every day.

He said the 3,500 km yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari will enter Gundlupet on September 30 after passing through Kerala. “Every day, it will cover 25 km and will highlight issues pertaining to farmers, youngsters and the downtrodden,” he said.

During yatra’s four-day passage of Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts, it will pass through Bendagahalli, Begur, Kalale Gate, Thandavapura, Badanavalu, Nanjangud temple, Mysuru city exhibition grounds, Srirangapatna temple and Pandavapura.

Party workers have carefully planned the padayatra route and it will begin its Karnataka journey from Badanavalu village, which was visited by Mahatma Gandhi, on October 2. The yatra will extend support to the Dhwaja Satyagraha and Khadi movement announced by weavers against the new flag code.

MYSURU: Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will commence its Karnataka journey from Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district on September 30, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and local MLAs held a meeting with Congress workers in the region here on Monday. The meeting, chaired by Siddaramaiah, was organised by the Mysuru District Congress Committee and was attended by MLAs Tanveer Sait, Manjunath, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Puttaranga Shetty, Anil Chikkamadu, Narendra, MLCs Thimmayya, Madhu Madegowda and others. Siddaramaiah told the leaders that the yatra, which will be led by Rahul Gandhi, should have at least 25,000 party workers every day. He said the 3,500 km yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari will enter Gundlupet on September 30 after passing through Kerala. “Every day, it will cover 25 km and will highlight issues pertaining to farmers, youngsters and the downtrodden,” he said. During yatra’s four-day passage of Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts, it will pass through Bendagahalli, Begur, Kalale Gate, Thandavapura, Badanavalu, Nanjangud temple, Mysuru city exhibition grounds, Srirangapatna temple and Pandavapura. Party workers have carefully planned the padayatra route and it will begin its Karnataka journey from Badanavalu village, which was visited by Mahatma Gandhi, on October 2. The yatra will extend support to the Dhwaja Satyagraha and Khadi movement announced by weavers against the new flag code.