Groundwater level in 71 Karnataka taluks up due to rain: JC Madhu Swamy  

Referring to the widespread rain across the state, Minor Irrigation Minister J C Madhu Swamy said that over 71 taluks in Karnataka, with low groundwater levels, have seen a good rise in the same.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Referring to the widespread rain across the state, Minor Irrigation Minister JC Madhu Swamy said that over 71 taluks in Karnataka, with low groundwater levels, have seen a good rise in the same.
Speaking to reporters here on Monday, the minister said that damage due to rain is common, but the widespread rain across the state reportedly has contributed to an increase in the groundwater table in over 71 taluks.

“Around 60-70 per cent of tanks and lakes are full to the brim, across the state, which has helped maintain the groundwater level. For the next 2-3 years, farmers will be happy to see good harvest with no dearth of water,” the minister felt.

Meanwhile, he criticised the obstruction of waterways in urban areas, which led to much havoc due to the rain, inconveniencing citizens. “Obstructing waterways results in major localities getting submerged. I have widely travelled across the state gathering all details and have instructed the release of needed funds in case of damage,” he said.

Commenting on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway getting inundated near Ramanagara, disrupting traffic, Madhu Swamy claimed that the highway authority, which is supervising the project of constructing a bypass, has not taken into consideration several key points, which caused this situation. “I have instructed to rectify this issue and also rehabilitate over 50 families from low-lying areas,” Madhu Swamy said.

