Kodava Clan with 16,000 family members attempts to break record for world’s largest gathering

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Kodava Clan portal that had entered the India Book of Records for the largest family tree, is now attempting to enter the Guinness Book of World Records with a unique concept. The portal will attempt to host the world’s largest family gathering - between 8,000 and 10,000 people.

“Kodava Clan holds the record of creating India’s largest family tree. We have over 18,000 family members in the family tree created online. Taking this as the base point, we will create a record for the world’s largest family gathering,” explained Gummatira Kishoo Uthappa, founder of the Kodava Clan portal.

In 2021, the Kodava Clan portal was released and it documented the lineage of several Kodava families – up to 14 generations. Now, the portal has invited the Kodava community to take part in creating a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest family gathering. “People from the community who want to join the initiative can send us a text.

ALSO READ | Karnataka: A project to establish virtual museum to chronicle Kodava heritage underway

With the help of the portal, we will establish a relationship with them. Each one taking part in the initiative will be handed over a hand band – to establish the headcount during the event. All the people in the band will have to be related to me and the relationship can go on to any large extent. In the end, we must all be related as a family,” explained Kishoo.

He said that the Kodava Clan has written to the World Record Association in Europe and the concerned will be visiting to conduct the spot inspection. The gathering will likely be held on December 24th at Coorg Ethnic venue in Bittangala near Virajpet.

The Kodava Clan aims to break the previous record of 4514 people’s family gatherings in France hosted in 2012.

MADIKERI: The Kodava Clan portal that had entered the India Book of Records for the largest family tree, is now attempting to enter the Guinness Book of World Records with a unique concept. The portal will attempt to host the world’s largest family gathering - between 8,000 and 10,000 people. “Kodava Clan holds the record of creating India’s largest family tree. We have over 18,000 family members in the family tree created online. Taking this as the base point, we will create a record for the world’s largest family gathering,” explained Gummatira Kishoo Uthappa, founder of the Kodava Clan portal. In 2021, the Kodava Clan portal was released and it documented the lineage of several Kodava families – up to 14 generations. Now, the portal has invited the Kodava community to take part in creating a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest family gathering. “People from the community who want to join the initiative can send us a text. ALSO READ | Karnataka: A project to establish virtual museum to chronicle Kodava heritage underway With the help of the portal, we will establish a relationship with them. Each one taking part in the initiative will be handed over a hand band – to establish the headcount during the event. All the people in the band will have to be related to me and the relationship can go on to any large extent. In the end, we must all be related as a family,” explained Kishoo. He said that the Kodava Clan has written to the World Record Association in Europe and the concerned will be visiting to conduct the spot inspection. The gathering will likely be held on December 24th at Coorg Ethnic venue in Bittangala near Virajpet. The Kodava Clan aims to break the previous record of 4514 people’s family gatherings in France hosted in 2012.