Rs 300 crore sanctioned to upgrade infra in Bengaluru: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday admitted that the infrastructure is not up to the mark to handle the devastating floods in Bengaluru following heavy rain through Sunday night and Monday morning. “The problems people are facing will be solved. Rs 300 crore will be released to repair the infrastructure in Bengaluru,” he said..

He requested the public to have confidence in him. “Bridges and storm water drains will be built. This is a challenge and we seek people’s cooperation at this hour. In the first five days of this month, the city has received 150 per cent more rain than normal for the entire month. This is the highest in the last 42 years. Mahadevapura and KR Puram have recorded very heavy rainfall,” he said.

After interacting with deputy commissioners and officials from across the state through video-conference, he said that two SDRF teams with 33 members each have been deployed in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones. The teams have been given boats. Three more SDRF teams, including one more in Bengaluru, will be set up and Rs 9.5 crore has already been sanctioned. Retired military personnel will be hired for these teams, he added.

A team from the Centre will be in the state on Tuesday to assess rain damage. “Without waiting for their report, the state government will release Rs 600 crore, of which Rs 300 crore will be for Bengaluru alone. The money will be used to repair roads, buildings, schools, transformers and other infrastructure. Already Rs 1,500 crore has been sanctioned to construct storm water drains and the work is on,” he said.

On the flooding of pump houses that has hit water supply to the city, he said efforts are on to take out water and carry out repairs that could take two to three days. BBMP and BWSSB commissioners have been told to supply water through borewells and tankers, he said.

Bengaluru is witnessing floods as all the 164 lakes are full because of heavy rain. “To manage lakes better, crest gates will be installed at all big lakes. In many places, lake beds have been encroached and I have asked officials to clear them. It will be done soon,” he added.

Rs 11,000 cr sought till last week: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government has submitted a memorandum to the Centre seeking Rs 11,000 crore to handle rain damage. This excludes the destruction over the last one week. “We have told deputy commissioners to give us a clear picture by Tuesday evening. The Met Department has predicted more rain over the next four days in both the south and north-interior regions,” he added.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday admitted that the infrastructure is not up to the mark to handle the devastating floods in Bengaluru following heavy rain through Sunday night and Monday morning. “The problems people are facing will be solved. Rs 300 crore will be released to repair the infrastructure in Bengaluru,” he said.. He requested the public to have confidence in him. “Bridges and storm water drains will be built. This is a challenge and we seek people’s cooperation at this hour. In the first five days of this month, the city has received 150 per cent more rain than normal for the entire month. This is the highest in the last 42 years. Mahadevapura and KR Puram have recorded very heavy rainfall,” he said. After interacting with deputy commissioners and officials from across the state through video-conference, he said that two SDRF teams with 33 members each have been deployed in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones. The teams have been given boats. Three more SDRF teams, including one more in Bengaluru, will be set up and Rs 9.5 crore has already been sanctioned. Retired military personnel will be hired for these teams, he added. A team from the Centre will be in the state on Tuesday to assess rain damage. “Without waiting for their report, the state government will release Rs 600 crore, of which Rs 300 crore will be for Bengaluru alone. The money will be used to repair roads, buildings, schools, transformers and other infrastructure. Already Rs 1,500 crore has been sanctioned to construct storm water drains and the work is on,” he said. On the flooding of pump houses that has hit water supply to the city, he said efforts are on to take out water and carry out repairs that could take two to three days. BBMP and BWSSB commissioners have been told to supply water through borewells and tankers, he said. Bengaluru is witnessing floods as all the 164 lakes are full because of heavy rain. “To manage lakes better, crest gates will be installed at all big lakes. In many places, lake beds have been encroached and I have asked officials to clear them. It will be done soon,” he added. Rs 11,000 cr sought till last week: CM Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government has submitted a memorandum to the Centre seeking Rs 11,000 crore to handle rain damage. This excludes the destruction over the last one week. “We have told deputy commissioners to give us a clear picture by Tuesday evening. The Met Department has predicted more rain over the next four days in both the south and north-interior regions,” he added.