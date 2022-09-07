Home States Karnataka

26 out of 28 MLAs in Bengaluru into real estate: Ramya

The Association for Democratic Reforms, in its recent report, had stated that on an average, MLAs from the state are the richest in the country.

Published: 07th September 2022

Actor-politician Ramya

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the IT City struggles to cope with heavy rain and floods, former Mandya MP and Congress social media in-charge Divya Spandana aka Ramya on Tuesday tweeted, “How many MLA’s and MP’s of Karnataka have real estate business’ would you know? Someone said 26 out of 28 MLAs are into real estate. That’s a staggering number!”

She said, “And by the way these 26 MLA’s into real estate are ‘elected’ - It was ‘the people’s choice’. No point cribbing. So please vote and vote wisely. Most people don’t even vote, especially in urban areas & then when this happens there’s fury. We are all to be blamed for the state we are in.”

She added, “Why is it that only people who have the money -- mostly real estate, are given tickets to contest? Think hard, the expenditure allowed by the Election Commission is Rs 40 lakh for an MLA but why do elections run into crores?! Think hard, the answer is all here.”

The Association for Democratic Reforms, in its recent report, had stated that on an average, MLAs from the state are the richest in the country. The legislators from Bengaluru, who figure in the report, often have questionable incomes.

Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah tweeted targeting Mahadevapura, KR Puram and Bommanhalli MLAs, asking them how long they have been legislators and whether they know the problems of their areas. JDS state president CM Ibrahim said, “BDA and BBMP are to blame for this. Some MLAs, who are into real estate, have allowed encroachments of raja kaluves.”

