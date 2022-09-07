Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Forest Minister Umesh Katti dies of heart failure

Food and Civil Supplies and Forest Minister Umesh Katti passed away after suffering a massive heart attack here on Tuesday night.

Published: 07th September 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Food and Civil Supplies and Forest Minister Umesh Katti passed away after suffering a massive heart attack here on Tuesday night. He was 61.

Earlier in the night, he had collapsed in the toilet of his residence at Dollars Colony. When he did not come out for some time, his family members went in, saw him lying on the floor and rushed him to MS Ramaiah Hospital.

He was admitted to the ICU, where he breathed his last, according to family sources. He is survived by his wife Sheela, son Nikhil and daughter Sneha. Born on June 6, 1961, he was an eight-time MLA from Hukkeri in Belagavi district. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who was on night rounds of Benglauru, cut it short and rushed to the hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Umesh Katti
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp