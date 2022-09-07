Karnataka Forest Minister Umesh Katti dies of heart failure

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Food and Civil Supplies and Forest Minister Umesh Katti passed away after suffering a massive heart attack here on Tuesday night. He was 61. Earlier in the night, he had collapsed in the toilet of his residence at Dollars Colony. When he did not come out for some time, his family members went in, saw him lying on the floor and rushed him to MS Ramaiah Hospital. He was admitted to the ICU, where he breathed his last, according to family sources. He is survived by his wife Sheela, son Nikhil and daughter Sneha. Born on June 6, 1961, he was an eight-time MLA from Hukkeri in Belagavi district. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who was on night rounds of Benglauru, cut it short and rushed to the hospital.