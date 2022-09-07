No power, water, marooned Bengaluru families shift to hotels

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After heavy rain battered the city, apartments at LB Shastri Nagar off the Old Airport Road are cut off from water supply and electricity. Some of the 132 families at Fern Saroj apartments have left their homes, and checked into hotels, while a few of them have sought shelter in their relatives or friends’ homes. The basement has been under 5ft of water since Sunday night. The fallout of flooding is that many children of nearby apartments have been unable to attend school as buses have failed to enter.

The neighbouring RR Castles hired a fire engine for Rs 10,000, and removed water from their basement on Monday. Padmaja Ramamurthy and her family, who were leaving Fern Saroj in a car, said, “We have two little twins. They cannot manage without basic amenities. We are heading to a hotel,” she said. Fern Saroj Apartment Owners Association president V Prabhakar told TNIE,

