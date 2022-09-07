Home States Karnataka

Police hunting for two women behind audio clip on seers

Meanwhile, several seers and political leaders took part in the funeral of the seer on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A day after Lingayat seer Basava Siddalinga Swamiji of Neginhal Mutt in Belagavi hanged himself, the police have launched a hunt for the two women, whose phone conversation accusing seers of various mutts indulging in sexual abuse had gone viral, allegedly leading to the death of the seer.

Bailhongal Police Station Inspector UH Satenahalli said a case has been registered following a complaint against the two women by Neginhal resident Somappa Eerappa Bagewadi. Meanwhile, several seers and political leaders took part in the funeral of the seer on Tuesday.

