PSI recruitment scam: BJP MLA Dadesugur’s audio clip may be probed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday indicated that an audio clip of a purported conversation between the father of an aspirant for an SI job and a BJP MLA may be probed CID that’s investigating the case.

“We have filed the chargesheets. The investigation is on and if anything new comes, that will also be probed,” he said, responding on the purported conversation between Kanakagiri BJP legislator Basavaraj Durugappa Dadesugur and the father of the aspirant, over returning Rs 15 lakh allegedly given to get the job. Congress has demanded a judicial probe. KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said Dadesugur said he has given money to the government and there has to be a judicial probe into it.

MLA reacts

MLA Dadesugur denied the allegations against him. He said the audio clip has nothing to do with the PSI recruitment. Asked about the reference to money, he said it had nothing to do with him and he was only trying to help the person and had told him that he would help fix the problem. “It has nothing to do with the PSI recruitment. It was an old conversation,” he said.

