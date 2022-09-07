Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Cabinet to meet Thursday, discuss Bengaluru floods

The government has come in for some stinging criticism for its failure to handle the rain and floods.

Published: 07th September 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles wade through the flooded Outer Ring Road near RMZ Ecospace in Bengaluru on Monday as the city recorded highest rainfall of over 131 mm in September. The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rain and floods will top the agenda when the Karnataka cabinet meets at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. The deluge in the IT corridor, flood control and related issues are expected to be discussed by the ministry.  

The government has come in for some stinging criticism for its failure to handle the rain and floods. Incidentally, the cabinet meeting is slated for the same day as the ‘Janotsava’ celebrations, when BJP National President J P Nadda is expected to be in town.

Sources said although the cabinet had earlier decided on removal of encroachments on natural waterways or rajakaluves, especially around RR Nagar and other parts of Bengaluru, they are yet to be removed.
The cabinet had discussed how water drains out from Bengaluru through natural drainage points of Vrishabhavati and Koramangala-Challaghatta valleys, and how they were choked due
to encroachments.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP for failing to have a minister exclusively for the development of Bengaluru, as the Congress government did. At present, Bengaluru is being handled by Chief Minister Bommai, and is one of the portfolios he inherited from former CM BS Yediyurappa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Bengaluru floods
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp