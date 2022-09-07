Two constables washed away in flash flood in Koppal

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Two police constables were feared washed away in a flash flood in a stream at Tondihal Bridge near Kukanur of Koppal district on Monday night. The constables, Ningappa Halawagali and Mahesh Vakrad, were working in the Mundaragi police station limits. While the body of Ningappa was found at the Sangalad check dam, the search was on to trace the other.

After completing their duty on Monday evening, they had gone to Koppal on their personal work. They were supposed to report to duty at night. When they did not turn up, their colleagues tried to contact them, but to no avail. Later, after inquiring with the Koppal police, they came to know that the two had been washed away.

Police sources said, “It was raining heavily on Monday night when Ningappa and Mahesh were returning on their bike to Gajendragad. They reached the Tondihal stream around 8.30 pm. Some locals requested them not to ride through the stream that was overflowing, But they went ahead and got washed away. The villagers informed the police and later a search was launched for their bodies.”

