Ballari to get task force to combat water contamination 

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: After two incidents of water contamination were reported in Ballari, the district administration is now looking at constituting a task force to deal with similar situations in future. The task force is being constituted at the taluk level, with its members being able to swiftly reach the scene of any incident.

On August 6, an 11-years old girl lost her life to water contamination in Gonal village of Kampli taluk, and more than 100 residents were hospitalised. On August 17, 80 people were hospitalised in Ankanal village of Sandur taluk, and a week later, 30 people took ill in Siruguppa due to polluted water.

Speaking with The New Indian Express, Dr Janardhana H L, District Health Officer, Ballari, said that five task forces have been constituted in each taluk of the district, which will have officials from various government departments. “The task force will have members from the Health, Revenue, and PWD Engineering departments, apart from the local authorities.

In August, three incidents of water contamination were reported in Ballari district. We have been continuously conducting awareness drives, but unfortunately, a girl lost her life and more than 300 people had to be hospitalised,” the DHO said.

Explaining about the importance of a forming a task force, Dr Janardhana said, “The task force will help us reach any site of water contamination or respond to any other health emergencies in the quickest possible time. When any health emergency like water contamination is reported, villagers begin to panic. The task force will aid us in easing the situation.”

“The health team members in the task force will communicate with the local administration and district heads to send the needed help across. In case an ambulance is required or a temporary hospital has to be set up in a particular village, the members will be able to take better decisions,” he explained.



