Bengaluru rains: Central team reach Kodagu to assess flood damages

The team will also be visiting the rain-affected places in other districts and a detailed assessment report will likely be submitted in the coming week.

Published: 08th September 2022 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kodagu DC Dr BC Sateesha and other district officials accompanied the central team during their visit to Kodagu.

By Express News Service
MADIKERI: The central team visited several rain-affected places in Kodagu on Wednesday evening. While the district has assessed the rain damage loss at Rs 83.93 crore, the central team’s assessment report will determine the relief funds that will be released to the district.

The team led by Dr Manoj Rajan, commissioner of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) visited the affected places mostly in North Kodagu limits including Madenadu, Koyanadu and Sampajea areas.
The officials also observed the damage to National Highway 275 at Kartoji. The team will also be visiting the rain-affected places in other districts and a detailed assessment report will likely be submitted in the coming week.
While the central team officials confirmed that a study on landslide is being conducted by Amrita University, the same has not witnessed any progress in Kodagu. According to an official, a team from the University visited the district in June for a day and they inspected a couple of places to determine if they can conduct a study of landslides using improved technology. However, as per the official, no proper study of the landslide was conducted by the team.

“The central team has assessed the damages across rain-affected areas in the district. A report in this regard will be submitted to the state home ministry and compensation will be released under NDRF accordingly. Dr Manoj Ranjan has stated that he will study the preliminary reports submitted by GSI and Amrita University to make a comprehensive report,” confirmed DC Dr BC Sateesha. 
TAGS
Kodagu central team probe Bengaluru rains NDRF Karnataka
