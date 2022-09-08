Bengaluru rains: Central team reach Kodagu to assess flood damages
The team will also be visiting the rain-affected places in other districts and a detailed assessment report will likely be submitted in the coming week.
The team led by Dr Manoj Rajan, commissioner of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) visited the affected places mostly in North Kodagu limits including Madenadu, Koyanadu and Sampajea areas.
“The central team has assessed the damages across rain-affected areas in the district. A report in this regard will be submitted to the state home ministry and compensation will be released under NDRF accordingly. Dr Manoj Ranjan has stated that he will study the preliminary reports submitted by GSI and Amrita University to make a comprehensive report,” confirmed DC Dr BC Sateesha.