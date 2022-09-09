LeaveBengaluru trends amid man-made tragedy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the floods in Bengaluru two days ago, citizens are expressing angst against migrant workers, asking them to leave the state. On Wednesday night, #LeaveBengaluru and #GetLostMigrants were trending on certain social media platforms. They claimed that people from other states were ruining the language and culture of Karnataka, and contributing to high pollution and heavy traffic.

One netizen said, “All people from neighbouring states have ruined the city of Bengaluru.” Said another user, “People from across the country come to Bengaluru for studies, jobs, shelter etc, also talk ill about the city”, and asked them to leave.

With many parts of the city witnessing flooding over the past few days, the IT capital was called out for poor infrastructure by citizens on various social media platforms. City locals united against this tarnishing of the city, and asked people to leave. One of the tweets said, “When it rains in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, then people pray for Chennai... but when it’s raining in Bengaluru, the city is being called the worst city ever seen.”

“Our city welcomed them with open arms. Instead of respecting the respect they earned, the money they earned, and the life they lived, they are cursing the city for just one season of rain,” wrote another netizen. Users tweeting on these also faced a backlash for calling the people ungrateful, and making mean comments about the city’s migrants.

