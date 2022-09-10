Bengaluru remembers its tryst with the Queen

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: As the world mourns the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, citizens across the world reminisce on her many visits to their cities, including the citizens of Bengaluru who welcomed her with open arms in 1961 — over 61 years ago. The Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96.

The Queen visited Bangalore (now Bengaluru) on February 21, 1961, during the Royal Tour of India, where she had also visited Bombay (now Mumbai), Madras (now Chennai) and Calcutta (now Kolkata). She was accompanied by her husband the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip. The couple also visited famous sites, including the Taj Mahal in Agra.

In the state capital, the Royal Couple was welcomed by the then Mysore Governor Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar and Mayor Dr MG Seshadri at the present day HAL Airport. “We heard the Queen was heading from Dr CV Raman Nagar to Malleswaram grounds. There was enormous respect and regard for the Queen as it was just 15 years after Independence. We followed her vehicle up to the grounds where she delivered a talk. The English was too stylish and we could not understand anything,” recalls RS Bhagawan, 77, a retired finance manager.

On her visit to Bengaluru, she first visited the Bible Society of India, headquartered in the city for its 150th anniversary celebrations. Here, she was presented with a copy of the Bible translated into Hindi. “I have a faint memory as it dates back 60 years. The only thing I remember is that all of us in our extended family ran with much speed towards the road when we heard the news that the Queen was on her way. And we managed to have a glimpse of her,” says Vasanthi Vasudevan, 82, a retired teacher.

Her visit also included a trip to Lalbagh Botanical Garden, where she planted a sapling, and was gifted fruits by farmers and sellers while being shown the various floral sights the gardens had to offer.

“My cousins and I stood waving at her from the footpath on Margosa Road when she passed in an open black car accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh and her two children. She was stunningly beautiful. She was smiling and waving to all and turning to both sides of the footpath to wave back at people,” recalls Dr Padma Prasad, 75, a retired gynaecologist.

IISc was also one of the places that she visited, having planted two Magnolia Grandiflora saplings on the institute’s expansive campus, on either side of the JN Tata Statue in the quadrangle. Her signature is still currently archived by the institute in the visitor’s book, and the 61-year-old trees now stand at 15 ft in height.

Pay your tributes here

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Bengaluru has opened a book of condolence for Her Majesty The Queen. Those who wish to pay their respects can do so by visiting the British Deputy High Commissioner’s Residence at 6th floor, Prestige Hermitage, Kensington Road, Bengaluru 560008, on the following dates: Saturday (Sept 10): 10am to 4pm; Monday (Sept 12 till Sept 16): 2pm to 5pm.

An online condolence book is available

