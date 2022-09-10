'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka starts on September 30

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin from September 30 and will take a two-day break as it falls during Dasara, said Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, party national General Secretary Randeep Surjewala and Council opposition leader BK Hariprasad on Friday.

An online registration portal was launched on Friday for people, irrespective of their political affiliations, to take part in the rally. Over one lakh people, 76,000 of them aged below 35, registered on Independence Day. Food, lodging and other necessities of the yatris will be taken care of during the rally, they said.

The yatra is to ensure that the country becomes a “garden of peace for all people”, in contrast with the present BJP government, which is spreading the poison of division and disharmony, they said. The other objectives are fighting price rise, unemployment, freeing Karnataka of corruption and improving the lot of farmers and the poor, they added.

Different sections of people, including workers, farmers, women, SCs and minorities, will be given an opportunity to interact with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the yatra, during afternoon breaks. They explained that Rahul’s interactions with forest dwellers at Biligiriranga Hills helped bring the Forest Settlement Act.

With the horror of floods still fresh in people’s minds, a special committee has been set up to collect the opinions and views of Bengalureans over the next 15 days. The committee will be headed by PCC working president Ramalinga Reddy and comprise former minister Krishna Byregowda and former mayor Padmavathi.

