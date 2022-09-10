Brain-dead after stroke, 29-yr-old woman’s organs save 8 lives

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman from Kolar, who died after suffering a brain stroke, has given a new lease of life to eight people after her vital organs were donated soon after her death. Shwetha suffered a brain stroke on August 27 and did not recover from it, despite strenuous efforts by her family to revive her. Her husband, Hareesh, ran from pillar to post and tried to get the best treatment at various hospitals, hoping she would recuperate.

Shwetha was brought to BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital on August 28. On August 31, she was brain stem dead, despite their best efforts to save her, doctors at the hospital said. “Her liver, kidneys, heart valve, skin and corneas were retrieved for transplantation. The heart valve and skin were sent to the heart valve bank at Jayadeva Hospital, and skin bank at Victoria Hospital, while her corneas were donated to Prabha Eye Clinic. Her liver and one kidney were transplanted in BGS Gleneagles Hospital and the other kidney was transplanted on to a patient at NU Hospital,” said the BGS Hospital spokesperson.

“With increasing awareness on organ donation, more people are stepping forward to pledge their organs. During their time of inconsolable grief, the donors’ families show courage and compassion to make this difficult decision that benefits not one but many lives,” said Sarala Anantharaj, Chief Grief Counsellor & Transplant Coordinator, BGS Hospital, Bengaluru. “Every single minute counts in organ donation. We are truly grateful to Shwetha’s family for having saved so many lives through this benevolent act.”

Shwetha is survived by her husband, mother and two brothers.

