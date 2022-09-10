Karnataka: BJP to sound poll bugle at Doddaballapura rally

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP will sound the poll bugle on Saturday at the party’s ‘Janaspandana’ rally in Doddaballapura. Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said around 3 lakh people from Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural and some parts of Tumakuru will attend the rally in which the party will sound the poll bugle for the 2023 Assembly polls.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Smriti Irani, former CM BS Yediyurappa and other senior BJP leaders will address the rally. A report card on the achievements of two years of Yediyurappa government and programmes implemented by the Bommai government in the last one year will be presented at the rally. Beneficiaries of the government schemes will also be present.

Sudhakar said they are taking all measures to ensure that the ‘Janaspandana’ will not cause a traffic jam and have made arrangements for parking vehicles near the venue. The BJP is planning to hold six rallies in different parts of the state and after that a state-level convention in central Karnataka ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. Doddaballapura event is the first such rally and it is seen as an effort by the party to strengthen its base in the Old Mysuru region, which is a stronghold of the Congress and JDS.

Sudhakar said the massive rally will be an answer to the detractors. Municipal Administration Minister MTB Nagaraj said the party will show its strength in those districts and win at least eight of 14 assembly seats. The BJP had planned to hold a ‘Janotsava’ rally on July 28 but was cancelled after a BJP Youth Wing leader’s murder in Dakshina Kannada, and then again after the demise of minister Umesh Katti.

